We must take action locally to combat climate change

In response to Mr Laurie James’ rousing call for action (Advertiser, March 14) we urge readers to sign the climate emergency petition.

If governments won’t take a decisive lead then we must act locally for the sake of our children and grandchildren. We join the Derbyshire Climate Coalition in calling on High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council to declare a climate emergency.

Transition Buxton calls for our local authorities to commit to making High Peak and Derbyshire net zero carbon local authorities by 2030. That is a big ask but it is possible if we plan together now. See www.transitionbuxton.co.uk for more details. Across the UK, local authorities, like Manchester City, are already taking decisive action. New Mills Town Council voted for this last week. Reducing our net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2030 is our fair contribution to keeping global warming to 1.5 OC. The need for this target was highlighted in last year’s IPCC report. Climate and environmental scientists warn that the alternative is climate breakdown and potentially devastating impacts for the local and global environment.

We urge everyone to join us in signing this petition to Derbyshire County Council:

Climate Emergency and Derbyshire Councils (can also be accessed from the Transition Buxton website)

The time to act is now and a declaration of climate emergency from Derbyshire local authorities will show a commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Charles Jolly

Chair Transition Buxton

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE