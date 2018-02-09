LETTER: Gritting - Making problems for others

So Derbyshire County Council is to reduce the amount it spends on gritting roads in the winter.

What does this mean for road users? Some people will be unable to get to work, thereby reducing economic activity in the county.

Others may risk driving on ungritted roads and increase their chances of having an accident. As a result, emergency services and the NHS are likely to face increased demand and car insurance premiums will rise.

While one can appreciate the financial constraints under which the county council operates and its need to make savings, when will somebody look at the whole picture and realise these are not savings at all?

They simply mean a transfer of the costs to other sectors of the economy, and most likely lead to an increase in expenditure, overall.

Anthony Parsons

Lismore Road, Buxton

