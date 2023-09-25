Young person hospitalised with “extensive and serious injuries” after search by mountain rescue team at popular Peak District beauty spot
At 6am on Sunday, September 24, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist Derbyshire Police with a search for a young person near Curbar Edge.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “Initial information stated that they had phoned a family member stating that they were lost, after which no further contact could be made.
“A duty team leader met up with the informants at the Curbar Gap car park to gather additional information, during which time a full team callout was made alongside additional support from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.
“One of the first team search sections out rapidly located the casualty below the crags in the Peapod area of the edge, suffering from extensive and serious injuries from a sizeable fall. A full evacuation was commenced back up to the top path and down to the waiting East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance at Curbar Gap.”