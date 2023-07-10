The work conincides with Rural Housing Week, an annual National Housing Federation campaign that shines a spotlight on the vital importance of housing associations for rural communities, which took place 3-7 July. This year’s theme was ‘building a better future for rural communities.’

A popular place for second homes and holiday lets, affordable housing in the Peak District has long been a concern among residents. Many local people are forced out by high property prices having a heartbreaking impact on many families and communities.

Peak District Rural Housing Association (PDRHA) work closely with the local authorities, parish councils and community land trusts across the Peak District National Park and beyond to get new affordable homes for local people built in the region.

Site plan for three new homes on Yeld Road in Bakewell. Image: Peak District Rural Housing Association

These are small schemes, such as three new homes that PDRHA have recently started building in Bakewell, in partnership with emh. The new homes will be built using natural materials such as limestone, gritstone and blue slate which will be sourced from local quarries and suppliers, minimising the production and transport costs.

And the design follows a ‘fabric first’ approach with high levels of insulation and air tightness incorporated to help the building envelope perform 20% better than the minimum building regulation standards. They will also have air source heat pumps to help keep energy bills low for the new residents.