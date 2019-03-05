Woman in hospital after 'serious assault' in High Peak

A woman is in hospital after what police have described as a 'serious assault' in the High Peak.

In a statement issued to the Buxton Advertiser this afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports of a serious assault at an address in Hallsteads, Dove Holes, at 12.20am on February 28.

"A 45-year-old man from Stockport has been arrested and released on police bail and officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this isolated incident.

"The victim, a woman in her 50s, is currently in hospital being treated for her injuries.

"Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police on the non-emergency 101 number with reference 19*103465."

Police have not released any further information at this stage.