The trio have known each other for quite a few years on the circuit of ceramics fairs across the country. Usually in a marquee in a field many miles from Derbyshire, so it will be a pleasure to exhibit with friends in a warm and cosy studio.Paul, from Whaley Bridge, said: “I have been a full time artist, making ceramic figurative sculptures in my studio on the edge of the Peak District. The images I make are dream-like and contemplative, designed to create a feeling of another reality where peaceful co-existence is possible between us and nature. The style is bold and semi-abstract with graceful sweeping curves and simplified details. “In my work I play with the conventions of fairytales and fables, often turning the stories on their heads and twisting them. Goldilocks has made peace with the bears and Red Riding Hood has grown up to be a confident femme fatale who entrances the Wolf.“I’ve been making pots for food since 1979. The type of pots I make change in response to current eating and cooking practices. At present, customers are choosing recipes that need just one plate or one bowl. I decorate my work with hens, pigs, deer, as well as fruit and vegetables.”