Whaley Bridge‐based Pink Aubergine Branded Bakes wins award from Theo Paphitis
A High Peak based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.
Last week, Claire Humphreys, owner of Pink Aubergine, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of 6 weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.
Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Pink Aubergine’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, https://www.pinkaubergine.co.uk has a huge number of new followers and extra orders for their Branded Cupcakes, Biscuits and Drinks Toppers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.
Claire said, “It is such a huge honour to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile in such a busy online world, the fact that Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following is amazing”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Pink Aubergine every success.”