Whaley Bridge‐based Pink Aubergine Branded Bakes wins award from Theo Paphitis

Last week, Claire Humphreys, owner of Pink Aubergine, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of 6 weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Pink Aubergine’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, https://www.pinkaubergine.co.uk has a huge number of new followers and extra orders for their Branded Cupcakes, Biscuits and Drinks Toppers.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Claire browsing recipes!

Claire said, “It is such a huge honour to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile in such a busy online world, the fact that Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following is amazing”