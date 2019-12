Yellow weather warnings for Buxton have been issued for Tuesday (December 10).

The Met Office said the warnings for very strong winds are expected from 5am to 5pm.

This means that some bus and train services are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water.

Motorists are also warned of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There is also a possibility of some short term loss of power and other services.