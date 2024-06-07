Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is the weather forecast for the next two weeks across Derbyshire towns.

The first week of June has not spoiled us with summer weather – with temperatures at night plummeting to 3°C degrees in parts of the Peak District at times.

The days have not been much better with the temperatures varying between 12°C and 16 °C and predominantly cloudy weather.

So when the summer is finally set to start is Derbyshire? The weather forecast for the next 10 days does not look promising – but there’s some hope for warm and sunny days in two weeks time.

The temperatures in Chesterfield are set to reach 22°C later this month.

Chesterfield

This weekend Chesterfield can count on sunny Saturday with highs of 16°C followed by a rainy Sunday.

Next week temperatures will range from 14°C on Monday to 20°C on Sunday when rain and storms are expected. Rain is set to fall every single day next week and night temperatures will fall to 6°C.

But BBC weather forecast shows that the following week will bring summer weather to Chesterfield – with 22°C and sun on Thursday, June 20.

Alfreton

Alfreton is set for highs of 15°C this weekend with sunny intervals on Saturday followed by cloudy weather on Sunday.

Next week Alfreton will see temperatures rising from 14°C on Monday to 19°C on Sunday when storms are expected. Alfreton needs to brace for rainy weather every day next week as well with cold nights when temperatures will drop to 6°C.

The rainy weather is set to end on Wednesday, June 19 when clouds and highs of 20 °C are expected followed by 21 °C and sunny weather on June 20.

Matlock

Matlock will see highs of 15 °C and a sunny day on Saturday. Sunday will bring worse weather with rain and highs of 14 °C. Next week temperatures will vary from 14°C on Monday to 19°C on Sunday when storms are set to hit Matlock.

BBC weather forecast shows that Matlock can count on a break from rain on Wednesday, June 19 – when the town will see cloudy weather with highs of 20 °C. Thursday, June 20, will be a bit warmer with 21°C and sunny intervals expected – but light rain showers are unfortunately predicted as well.

Belper

Belper will see highs of 15°C on both Saturday and Sunday – with sunny weather tomorrow and clouds the day after.

Next week will look similar to other Derbyshire towns – with lows of 14°C and highs of 19°C during the day and temperatures plummeting to 6°C night.

Storms are predicted in Belper on Sunday, June 16 and Monday, June 17. Rain is set to fall in the town every day between June 10 and 18 before cloudy weather and highs of 20°C on Wednesday, June 19. Thursday, June 20, will be a bit warmer with 21°C and sunny intervals expected – but unfortunately, like in Matlock, light rain showers are predicted as well.

Buxton

Buxton residents need to brace themselves for cold and rainy weather through the weekend with highs of 13°C on Saturday and 11°C on Sunday.

Next week will not be better – with rain set to fall every day and temperatures ranging from 12°C to 17°C during the day. At night Buxton will see lows of 5°C. Storms are predicted on Sunday, June 16.