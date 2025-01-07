Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Met Office map has shown how wintry showers will affect the UK tonight, with temperatures to rapidly drop off and new snow and ice warnings issued.

A Met Office weather map shows how wintry showers will move across the UK tonight (January 7), with temperatures to quickly drop.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire until 12:00 tomorrow (January 8).

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Northern Ireland until 12:00 tomorrow.

A yellow warning for ice has been issued for the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 17:00 today until 12:00 tomorrow.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Thurrock, London and South East England and South West England from 09:00 tomorrow until 23:59 tomorrow.

Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “With cold weather persisting across the UK this week we have a number of severe weather warnings for wintry hazards. Snow showers will continue to fall over Scotland, Northern Ireland and into Northern Wales and northern England too. Where surface water and snow freeze overnight there is a risk of ice as temperatures widely dip below freezing. There will however be good spells of sunshine for those away from northern coasts, though it’ll still feel cold in the northerly breeze.”