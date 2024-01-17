News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

WATCH: This is how to defrost your car windscreen this winter

With temperatures plunging this week, many Derbyshire motorists are waking up to find their cars covered in ice and face the task of defrosting car windscreens that are frozen over.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 17th Jan 2024, 08:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here’s a foolproof way to clear your car windscreen – as well as what NOT to do on icy mornings when you’re getting your car ready for the road.

You can keep up to date with the weather using our dy by day forecast for this week here

Related topics:Derbyshire