Watch: Hail and strong winds batter Derbyshire – as Met office issues weather warning

Hail and strong winds have been battering Derbyshire this morning, as a yellow weather warning is in place.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Derbyshire today (April 15) with the potential for power cuts and travel disruption caused by strong winds.

Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph near heavier rain and hail showers.

This means there may be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office also says some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer and some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Residents also reported light snow in Buxton this morning.

The weather warning is set to remain in place until 10pm today.

