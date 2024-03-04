News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

Warmest and wettest February in Buxton for two decades

New data shows Buxton had the warmest and wettest February in 20 years.
By Lucy Ball
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Hilton from buxtonweather.co.uk says the past month’s average temperature was 5.9°C putting it about the normal average of less than 3°C.

He said: “This was the warmest February in my own 20 year daily records.”

According to The Met Office February 2024 was the warmest February ever entered in their records their records reveal that in records back into the 1800’s, the ten warmest Februarys on record include 2019, 2022, 2023 and now 2024.

Most Popular
Warmest and wettest February in Buxton for two decades. Photo submittedWarmest and wettest February in Buxton for two decades. Photo submitted
Warmest and wettest February in Buxton for two decades. Photo submitted

Michael said: “It was a poor month for sunshine in Buxton with some 25 hours recorded in the month – roughly half what we normally experience.

“It was also a very wet month with 186mm or 7.5 inches - around twice our normal February rainfall.”

Looking at the weather for Friday March, 8 to Sunday March, 17 Michael said it will be largely dry start to this period with variable cloud and just a few light showers.

Related topics:BuxtonMet Office