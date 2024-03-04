Warmest and wettest February in Buxton for two decades
Michael Hilton from buxtonweather.co.uk says the past month’s average temperature was 5.9°C putting it about the normal average of less than 3°C.
He said: “This was the warmest February in my own 20 year daily records.”
According to The Met Office February 2024 was the warmest February ever entered in their records their records reveal that in records back into the 1800’s, the ten warmest Februarys on record include 2019, 2022, 2023 and now 2024.
Michael said: “It was a poor month for sunshine in Buxton with some 25 hours recorded in the month – roughly half what we normally experience.
“It was also a very wet month with 186mm or 7.5 inches - around twice our normal February rainfall.”
Looking at the weather for Friday March, 8 to Sunday March, 17 Michael said it will be largely dry start to this period with variable cloud and just a few light showers.