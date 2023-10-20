A major incident has now been declared in Derbyshire as Storm Babet brings heavy rainfall leading to significant flooding.

Earlier in the day a flood warning was issued for the River Wye and its tributaries from Burbage to the River Derwent at Rowsley.

Now Derbyshire County Council has declared a major incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are closed.

A truck driver battles a flooded road in Bakewell. Photo Jason Chadwick

“A major incident has been declared by all the councils and emergency services.”

The council has now issued the following advice:

* Do not travel unless essential from now until further information is available later in the weekend, and continue to watch weather and flooding updates.

* Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.