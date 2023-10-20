VIDEO: Major incident declared for High Peak as Storm Babet brings heavy rainfall
Earlier in the day a flood warning was issued for the River Wye and its tributaries from Burbage to the River Derwent at Rowsley.
Now Derbyshire County Council has declared a major incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are closed.
“A major incident has been declared by all the councils and emergency services.”
The council has now issued the following advice:
* Do not travel unless essential from now until further information is available later in the weekend, and continue to watch weather and flooding updates.
* Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.
* Never drive or walk into floodwater, even if it appears shallow – it could endanger your life.