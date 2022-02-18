Storm Eunice: Who to call for help with storm related incidents in Derbyshire

An amber weather warning for the area is in force until 9pm with high winds and snow set to hit the area.

The worst of the weather is set to hit between lunchtime and early evening in our area.

People are being urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and at least one Derbyshire school has said it will be closing early in order to safeguard children and staff.

Damage to trees and property is likely as Storm Eunice hits today. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency services have also issued some advice on who to contact if you need help due to a storm related incident:

*Fallen tree on a road, not endangering life – call Derbyshire County Council on 01629 533190

*Fallen tree on a road where life is in danger, or fallen tree onto property where life is in danger – call 999

*Unsafe structure overhanging a public highway – Fire and Rescue Service via 999

*General flooding – wait for the water to subside and do not enter flood water.

*Flooding with life risk - Fire and Rescue Service via 999