Derbyshire weather warning upgraded to amber as Storm Eunice set to pose ‘danger to life’

An amber weather alert, which covers much of England and Wales including Derbyshire, is now in place between 3am and 9pm on Friday, February 18.

The Met Office had previously issued a yellow warning but upgraded it this morning, meaning Storm Eunice may cause “significant disruption”.

The new warning says there is a “good chance” that lives could be put at risk due to flying debris and people are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The Met Office has upgraded its yellow weather warning to amber for Friday as Derbyshire prepares for Storm Eunice (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It reads: “There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

“Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

“There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”

The Met Office expects “extremely strong winds” to develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places,” the weather agency said.

"Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.

"Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 1pm today as Storm Dudley sweeps across the country and will last until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday, February 17).