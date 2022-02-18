Storm Eunice: hour by hour forecast for Buxton

The storm is expected to cause significant disruption across the country, with an amber warning stating that: there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life; damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down; roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights and there is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.