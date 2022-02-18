Storm Eunice: hour by hour forecast for Buxton
Storm Eunice is set to hit the High Peak today with an amber weather warning issued by the Met Office for our area.
The storm is expected to cause significant disruption across the country, with an amber warning stating that: there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life; damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down; roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights and there is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
A rare red warning has also been issued for parts of south west England, Wales and London with winds of up to 100mph being forecast.
People are being urged to stay at home and not travel unless absolutely necessary.
As well as the strong winds, snow is also being forecast for the High Peak.
Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton from the Met Office:
10am – cloudy, wind speed 14mph, gusts 39mph
11am – heavy rain, wind speed 16mph, gusts 41mph
12noon – heavy rain, wind speed 22mph gusts 54mph
1pm – sleet, wind speed 26mph, gusts 61mph
2pm – light snow, wind speed 28mph, gusts 66mph
3pm – sleet, wind speed 26mph, gusts 61mph
4pm – sleet, wind speed 23mph, gusts 56mph
5pm – overcast, wind speed 23mph, gusts 54mph
6pm – light snow, wind speed 22mph, gusts 50mph
7pm – light snow, wind speed 22mph, gusts 50mph
8pm – light snow, wind speed 21mph, gusts 49mph
9pm – light snow, wind speed 21mph, gusts 49mph
10pm – light snow, wind speed 22mph, gusts 49mph
11pm – light snow, wind speed 22mph, gusts 49mph