Storm Eunice: Buxton attraction closing early due to bad weather

Poole’s Cavern will be closing at lunchtime with a Met Office amber weather warning in force for the High Peak.

A post on Facebook said: “Regrettably we will be closing early today (Friday 18th February) due to bad weather & storm forecast.

- 12pm will be our last tour.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poole's Cavern

- 12:30pm Cafe CLOSED

- 12:45pm Shop CLOSED

“Anyone booked on today has been fully refunded. We are sorry to say we aren't taking any more bookings or walk ups.

“Stay safe & we hope to see you all again soon.”

Buxton Civic Association, which owns and manages Poole’s Cavern, has also urged people to stay away from their woodlands during the high winds.

They said:

"Please avoid walking in all BCA's woods in the very high winds predicted later today.

“This includes:

Grinlow (Buxton Country Park)

Corbar

Sherbrook

Gadley

Wye Head

Hogshaw

Shay Lodge Woods.”