Storm Babet: Exact time the rain will stop in Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Buxton, Matlock, Bakewell, Belper and Clay Cross

Derbyshire County Council and emergency services have now declared a major incident across the county as most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are closed.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:26 BST
As Friday evening there are 100 flood warnings in place in Derbyshire, including 45 flood alerts.The amber weather warning is currently in place until 6am tomorrow, on Saturday, October 21, when the weather is expected to improve.

As the rain will continue until early afternoon tomorrow, the sky will clear out later in the night with sunny weather forecasted for Sunday.

Below is a full weather forecast for Derbyshire towns – according to the Met Office.

Chesterfield

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 7am, with lighter precipitation forecasted between 11am and 2pm. Heights of 13° and lows of 8°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 13° and lows of 7°

Matlock

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 7 am, with lighter precipitation forecasted between 9 am and 12 noon. Heights of 13° and lows of 7°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 13° and lows of 7°

Clay Cross

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 7 am, with lighter precipitation forecasted between 11 am and 2 pm. Heights of 12° and lows of 7°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 12° and lows of 6°

Alfreton

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 5 am, with lighter precipitation forecasted between 1 pm and 2pm. Heights of 12° and lows of 7°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 12° and lows of 6°

Belper

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 1 pm with various intensity, with a cloudy sky later and low chance of precipitation later. Heights of 12° and lows of 7°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 12° and lows of 6°

Bakewell

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 8 am, with a cloudy sky later. Heights of 12° and lows of 7°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 12° and lows of 6°

Buxton

Saturday, October 21 – heavy rain will continue until 8 am, with drizzle, mist and fog later in the day and into the evening. Heights of 10° and lows of 6°

Sunday, October 22 – sunny and clear sky throughout the day, with heights of 5° and lows of 11°

