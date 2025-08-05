Windy and rainy weather has arrived across Derbyshire and may have spoiled some summer plans – but sunny conditions are set to return over the coming days.

The last couple of days have not brought sunny weather for those looking to enjoy their summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The current forecast, however, indicates that warmer conditions are on the horizon over the next 12 days.

The full weather forecast for Derbyshire can be found below:

Chesterfield:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Thursday, August 7: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Monday, August 11: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Bakewell:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Thursday, August 7: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Monday, August 11: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Sunday, August 17: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Matlock:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Thursday, August 7: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Monday, August 11: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Sunday, August 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Castleton:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Thursday, August 7: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Monday, August 11: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 21°.

Wednesday, August 13: Drizzle and light winds, highs of 22°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 17: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Alfreton:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Thursday, August 7: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Monday, August 11: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.

Ripley:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Thursday, August 7: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 23°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.

Monday, August 11: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 25°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and light winds, highs of 25°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Sunday, August 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Belper:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Thursday, August 7: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.

Monday, August 11: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, August 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.

Buxton:

Wednesday, August 6: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Thursday, August 7: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

Friday, August 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, August 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Sunday, August 10: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Monday, August 11: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny and light winds, highs of 19°.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny and light winds, highs of 20°.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny and light winds, highs of 20°.

Friday, August 15: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Sunday, August 17: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.