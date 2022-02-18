Mountain rescue team deployed after walkers get caught in storm on Mam Tor

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team reported that they were called out to an incident an incident at the top of Mam Tor on Wednesday evening.

A group of four walkers had decided to embark on a hike during Storm Dudley, and had been caught in strong winds.

An MRT spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of the weather and the strength of the wind, the team was deployed to help the walking party down from the clinches of Storm Dudley and back to their car, where they were able to get warm and dry.”