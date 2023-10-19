Met Office upgrades rain warning to amber as storm Babet set to hit Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Buxton, Matlock, Bakewell, Belper and Heanor
and live on Freeview channel 276
The amber weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon on Friday, October 20, to 6 am on Saturday, October 21.
This comes as Storm Babet is set to hit parts of eastern England and Scotland later this week – bringing a band of heavy and persistent rain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Met Office has reported that 20-40 mm of rainfall is expected to fall quite widely - with areas south to the Peak District seeing between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain.
Derbyshire residents have been warned that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life. It is also possible that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
The Met Office has also warned that delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely with apray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are also possible across Derbyshire later this week.