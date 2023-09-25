News you can trust since 1852
Met Office issues yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds across the region including Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds this week.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST
Forecaster say strong winds will hit the region – including Derbyshire – and have issued the alert which runs from 10am on Wedesday, September 27, to 7am on Thursday, September 28.

The alert says there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds this week (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds this week (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds this week (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

The Met Office adds that longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

The forecast says: “ A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday. There is some uncertainty on the precise track and depth of the low, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas, perhaps locally stronger over and to the lee of hills in the north.”

