Met Office issues yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds across the region including Derbyshire

Forecaster say strong winds will hit the region – including Derbyshire – and have issued the alert which runs from 10am on Wedesday, September 27, to 7am on Thursday, September 28.

The alert says there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds this week (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

The Met Office adds that longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.