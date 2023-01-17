The warning, which runs from noon today until noon on Wednesday, says snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.

It adds that some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning area covers a number of counties in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, including Derbyshire.

