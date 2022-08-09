Met Office issues amber warning for 'extreme heat' in Derbyshire

The four-day warning will be in force between midnight on Thursday, August 11 until the end of Sunday, August 14.

Temperatures are set to build through the week and will peak on Friday and Saturday in Derbyshire, influenced by high pressure positioned over the UK.

Forecasters say that, while the temperatures will be high, they are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.

An amber weather warning has been issued in Derbyshire as a new heatwave looms later this week

During the upcoming heatwave, the Met Office has warned that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced and some changes in working practices are likely to be required.

There is also an increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, with many people also likely to experience delays to road, rail and air travel.

People are advised to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips said: “It is always very important to plan ahead for your journey and this advice remains the same during periods of hot weather.

"When hot weather is forecast, please remember to take plenty of drinking water with you – enough for you and your passengers. You can visit our website to find out more information about travelling during hot weather.