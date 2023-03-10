News you can trust since 1852
Journeys on foot were more like alpine adventures.
In pictures: Storm Larisa snowfall brings slushy struggles and timeless scenes to Buxton streets

Storm Larisa hit the exposed uplands of the High Peak on Thursday, battering Buxton and its neighbouring communities with snowfall and high winds

By Ed Dingwall
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:27pm

While many residents will have taken the sensible decision to wrap up warm, a few hardy souls braved the treacherous outdoor conditions to go about business as usual – including our intrepid photographer Jason Chadwick.

By Friday, the weather was a little calmer, and residents ventured out to enjoy the sights of the historic town blanketed in white.

Storm Larisa hits Buxton

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Drivers were urged to be cautious to cope with poor visibility and slushy surface conditions.

Storm Larisa hits Buxton

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Four-legged residents still demanded their walks.

Storm Larisa hits Buxton

Photo: Jason Chadwick

The Met Office is warning of snow and ice in Buxton through to Sunday.

Storm Larisa hits Buxton

Photo: Jason Chadwick

