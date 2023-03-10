In pictures: Storm Larisa snowfall brings slushy struggles and timeless scenes to Buxton streets
Storm Larisa hit the exposed uplands of the High Peak on Thursday, battering Buxton and its neighbouring communities with snowfall and high winds
By Ed Dingwall
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:27pm
While many residents will have taken the sensible decision to wrap up warm, a few hardy souls braved the treacherous outdoor conditions to go about business as usual – including our intrepid photographer Jason Chadwick.
By Friday, the weather was a little calmer, and residents ventured out to enjoy the sights of the historic town blanketed in white.
