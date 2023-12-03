The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for the High Peak one for snow and ice and one for ice and Derbyshire Council has shut one road.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for all of the High Peak. Photo Met Office

The recent snow which has blanketed the High Peak is part of yellow warning issued by the Met Office.

The warning for snow and ice started at 4pm on Saturday December, 2 and will be in force until midday Monday December, 4.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow and ice Sunday morning may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

Derbyshire County Council says the A6187 Winnats Pass in Castleton in the Peak District is currently closed due to a vehicle which has become stuck.

A spokesperson said: “Our gritting crews have been working throughout the night and main roads are now passable with care following heavy snowfall across Derbyshire.

“We're currently ploughing snow on primary routes throughout the county and our farmer contractors will be out this morning ploughing all secondary routes and some minor roads to rural communities where needed.

“Around 3-4 inches of snow fell countywide during the early hours and motorists are advised to take care out on the roads this morning.

“All of our gritting routes were treated yesterday afternoon and into the evening in anticipation of wintery conditions.

“There is no further snow currently forecast for Derbyshire this morning.

“Check if your road is on a gritting route and when it was last gritted.”

Buxton Weather Watch added: “Once the snow sets in tonight it could last much of the night, producing another 10cm of snowfall.

“However this is only a 50-60 per cent risk due to the approach of milder air from the South.