Highs of 36°C expected in the High Peak today

The Met Office warning covers both Monday and Tuesday and is a downgrade on the previous red weather alert issued for these areas last week, which warned of “serious illness or danger to life”.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Derbyshire was 35°C, set in July 2019 at Darley Abbey monitoring station, but this could be broken today as temperatures look set to hit 36°C.

The previous record, before being broken in 2019, was set in August 1990 when temperatures reached 34.1°C.

Highs of 36°C are forecast for the High Peak today

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to once again reach 36°C in the High Peak tomorrow with a possible 37°C in the afternoon.