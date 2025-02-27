Derbyshire is set for a spell of sunny weather this weekend – and the full forecast for Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Bakewell and Buxton can be found here.

Chesterfield:

Friday will see sunny conditions and light winds, with highs of 10°. The weather will remain much the same across Saturday, with temperatures peaking at 11° on Sunday – along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

Matlock:

Sunny weather is set to arrive across much of Derbyshire over the coming days.

Light winds and sunny weather is forecast for Matlock on Friday, with highs of 10°. A gentle breeze and more sunny conditions will follow on Saturday, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Sunday – with temperatures peaking at 10°.

Bakewell:

Friday will bring sunny intervals and light winds for Bakewell residents, with temperatures reaching a high of 10°. Saturday will see sunny conditions along with a gentle breeze, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Sunday – with temperatures forecast to reach highs of 10° across the weekend.

Belper:

Sunny weather and light winds are expected in Belper tomorrow, with highs of 9°. This will be followed by similar conditions on Saturday, with temperatures creeping upwards to a high of 10°. Sunday will see sunny intervals and gentle breeze in Belper, with temperatures again peaking at 10°.

Alfreton:

Alfreton residents are set for sunny weather, light winds and highs of 9° on Friday, with conditions remaining much the same on Saturday – although temperatures may rise to 10°. Sunday will bring sunny intervals and gentle breeze, with temperatures again peaking at 10°.

Buxton:

Temperatures are set to peak at 7° on Friday, with sunny weather and a gentle breeze. This will be followed by sunny intervals, a gentle breeze and highs of 8° on Saturday. Sunday will bring similar conditions across Buxton, with temperatures peaking at a high of 9°.

Ripley:

