Full weekend forecast as sunny weather set to arrive across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Alfreton, Ripley, Buxton and Belper

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:29 BST

Derbyshire is set for a spell of sunny weather this weekend – and the full forecast for Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Bakewell and Buxton can be found here.

Chesterfield:

Friday will see sunny conditions and light winds, with highs of 10°. The weather will remain much the same across Saturday, with temperatures peaking at 11° on Sunday – along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

Matlock:

Sunny weather is set to arrive across much of Derbyshire over the coming days.
Sunny weather is set to arrive across much of Derbyshire over the coming days.

Light winds and sunny weather is forecast for Matlock on Friday, with highs of 10°. A gentle breeze and more sunny conditions will follow on Saturday, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Sunday – with temperatures peaking at 10°.

Bakewell:

Friday will bring sunny intervals and light winds for Bakewell residents, with temperatures reaching a high of 10°. Saturday will see sunny conditions along with a gentle breeze, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Sunday – with temperatures forecast to reach highs of 10° across the weekend.

Belper:

Sunny weather and light winds are expected in Belper tomorrow, with highs of 9°. This will be followed by similar conditions on Saturday, with temperatures creeping upwards to a high of 10°. Sunday will see sunny intervals and gentle breeze in Belper, with temperatures again peaking at 10°.

Alfreton:

Alfreton residents are set for sunny weather, light winds and highs of 9° on Friday, with conditions remaining much the same on Saturday – although temperatures may rise to 10°. Sunday will bring sunny intervals and gentle breeze, with temperatures again peaking at 10°.

Buxton:

Temperatures are set to peak at 7° on Friday, with sunny weather and a gentle breeze. This will be followed by sunny intervals, a gentle breeze and highs of 8° on Saturday. Sunday will bring similar conditions across Buxton, with temperatures peaking at a high of 9°.

Ripley:

Friday will see sunny conditions and light winds, with highs of 10°. The weather will remain much the same across Saturday, with temperatures peaking at 11° on Sunday – along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

