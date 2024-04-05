Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Met office has issued a weather warning for western areas of the UK tomorrow as Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather.

Derbyshire is not covered by the warning – but very strong winds up to 46mph are set to batter the county over the next two days.

Visit Bolsover has announced that the Artisan Market tomorrow will be cancelled due to the strong wind forecast.

Below is the full weather forecast for the weekend including temperatures and wind strength.

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Dronfield

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 43 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 46 mph, with highs of 14° and lows 8°

Alfreton

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 17° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, gusts up to 45 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Bolsover

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 17° and lows of 8°

Sunday, April 7 – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, gusts up to 45 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 7°

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 41 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Saturday, April 6 –Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 40 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 15° and lows of 7°

Buxton

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 15° and lows of 7°

Sunday, April 7 – Cloudy changing to heavy showers by late morning, gusts up to 46 mph, with highs of 12° and lows of 6°

Bakewell

Saturday, April 6 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 17° and lows of 9°