Floods possible as heavy rain weather warning issued for Derbyshire including Chesterfield and the Peak District

The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire until 6pm today (February 22) as a band of rain will move east across England, likely clearing eastern England by early evening.

Rain will be heavy at times and perhaps become more prolonged to give between three and six hours of rain. Most places within the warning area will see 10-15 mm of rainfall, but a few places could see 30-40 mm with this falling onto already saturated ground.

Lightning and gusty winds are likely to be additional hazards, with a small chance of gusts around 50 mph in a few places.

Met Office has urged residents in areas affected to check if their property could be at risk of flooding and prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

To avoid delays, drivers are asked to check the road conditions before travel and those using public transpored are asked to check bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.

The Met office has also encouraged residents affected to prepare for power cuts - by gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.