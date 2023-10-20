A flood alert for the River Wye has been issued and people are urged to take care as Storm Babet batters the High Peak.

A flood warning has been issued for the River Wye in Buxton and its tributaries in Burbage.

The government’s Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Wye and its tributaries from Burbage to the River Derwent at Rowsley.

The government warning states: “Flooding is possible – be preparped.

“Heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. River levels will continue to rise over the weekend.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.

“Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Derbyshire County Council says multiple roads could flood during Storm Babet.

A spokesperson said: “We're urging people to take care when out and about as heavy rainfall from Storm Babet is causing flooding across the county.

“Heavy rainfall is forecast until 6am Saturday 21 October. With the ground already saturated, flooding from rivers is already causing issues on the roads.

“Multiple roads could flood, particularly those next to rivers, with many main roads expected to close.

“We're working with all the district and borough councils, and all the emergency services to coordinate work across Derbyshire.

“District and borough councils have been filling sandbags, and we've been out over the past few days clearing drains in known flooding hotspots.”