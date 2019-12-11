Flood alert in place for Buxton

The Environment Agency has warned Buxton residents that flooding is possible at the River Wye today (December 11).

River levels have risen over night at the Buxton and Ashford river gauges due to recent heavy rainfall in the area.

River Wye, Bakewell, Alan Nelson

The Environment Agency (EA) say flooding of roads and farmland is possible this evening, as more rainfall is forecast.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas, and the A6 at Buxton.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

The agency’s advice for residents is to prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents, and continue to check flood warnings throughout the day.

For more information, see: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/