Fire service urges people to behave responsibly as heatwave arrives across Derbyshire and the Peak District

People have been urged to behave responsibly by the fire service amid a heatwave across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) has again urged people to act sensibly and stay safe during the upcoming heatwave.

With the sunshine set to continue into the weekend, DFRS is reminding people to take extra care and follow advice amid renewed concerns the weather could cause a rise in emergency incidents across the county.

DFRS Prevention Manager, Kay Simcox, said: “As we head into another hot weekend and with a heatwave expected, we know many people will be firing up the barbecue at home or heading out to enjoy the beautiful Derbyshire countryside.

This photo shows the aftermath of a recent wildfire in the Peak District. New Mills Fire Station - Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

“However, warmer weather can often lead to a rise in incidents involving barbecues, garden fires, open water, and wildfires.

“By taking just a few minutes to read and follow our simple safety tips, everyone can help reduce the risk of emergencies and make the most of the sunshine safely - wherever they choose to spend the weekend.”

Water safety:

No matter how warm it is, resist the urge to swim or jump into open water such as quarries, lakes, reservoirs, and rivers.

Cold water shock can cause muscle cramps and breathing difficulties and quickly lead to drowning.

Hidden debris and rocks can cause you to get trapped.

Float to live – if you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you can’t swim to safety, float on your back with your arms and legs out like a star and shout for help.

Never enter the water to help someone else in difficulty. Call 999 immediately.

In July 2021, Thando Ndlovu drowned in the River Trent while swimming with friends near Swarkestone Bridge. DFRS worked with the 15-year-old's parents to produce a video titled 'Thando's Story' to raise awareness of the dangers of jumping or swimming in any open water, something that may seem enticing during the hot weather, but can have catastrophic consequences. You can watch 'Thando's Story' here.

Controlled burns/bonfires:

Site fires on bare earth, away from dry grass/vegetation that can easily catch fire.

Keep fires away from overhanging trees/shrubs and away from sheds, garages, the home and any pet enclosures.

Never light your fire with petrol, paraffin or any other accelerant.

Keep a bucket of water, sand or hose pipe nearby in case of an emergency.

Consider an alternative way of disposing of your rubbish.

BBQ safety:

Keep the barbecue away from overhanging trees/shrubs and away from sheds, garages, the home and any pet enclosures.

Never use petrol or accelerants to light the barbecue.

If using a disposable barbecue, place it on a hard, fire proof surface – never on dry grass.

Place hot coals onto bare earth to cool down and never put them into a wheelie bin, or other bin that could catch fire. Consider the safe disposal of one-use barbecues.

Keep a bucket of water or hose pipe on hand in case of an emergency.

Fire safety in the open:

We ask that people be aware of our countryside and heed the following advice:

Don’t throw/discard cigarettes out of car windows. Ensure they are extinguished and disposed of properly.

Don’t leave glass bottles lying around – the sun can magnify through the glass causing a fire.

Don’t take portable BBQs or gas stoves into the countryside/moorlands. Portable BBQs are banned in many areas of the Peak District – pack a picnic instead.

Take rubbish home or dispose of it responsibly.

What to do if you see a fire in the countryside:

If you spot an uncontrolled fire in the open countryside, or you see large volumes of smoke, call 999 - giving as much detail about the fire’s location as possible.

Do not put yourself at any risk by tackling a fire.

Deliberate fires destroy communities as well as tie up our resources, preventing them from attending other life risk emergencies.

If you see someone committing a crime relating to fire setting, please call 999. Alternatively, if you have information about a fire or known fire setting behaviour you can contact the police using one of the methods below;