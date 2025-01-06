A dusting of snow for the Octagon and Pavilion Gardens. Tom Maddick / SWNSA dusting of snow for the Octagon and Pavilion Gardens. Tom Maddick / SWNS
Fab aerial shots of Pavilion Gardens in Buxton covered in snow

By Lucy Ball

Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:10 GMT
Snow has brought traffic chaos to the High Peak this morning but it has also made Buxton look picture postcard perfect.

Here are some great pictures of the Pavilion Gardens, snow shovelers as well as the snow on the hills and the roads this morning.

Band stand in the snow at the Pavilion Gardens. Tom Maddick / SWNS

1. Band stand in the snow

Looking at the lake in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens. Tom Maddick / SWNS

2. Looking at the lake

The boating lake from above. Tom Maddick / SWNS

3. The boating lake

Early morning driving. Tom Maddick / SWNS

4. Early morning driving

