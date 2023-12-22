The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire as strong and very gusty winds may cause some disruption on Sunday.

The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire between 8 am and 10 pm on Sunday, December 24 as strong winds are set to hit again. This comes only days after Storm Pia caused havoc across the county on December 21 – when around 70 fallen trees were reported to the Derbyshire County Council, causing disruption for drivers, as well as trains and bus cancellations.

But the windy lead-up to Christmas will continue, with a likely peak in westerly winds during Christmas Eve. At this stage, Met Office forecast that wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be widespread, with some areas seeing values closer to 60 mph. There is a chance that a few locations could see potentially damaging gusts to around 70 mph.

The Met Office has warned that travel disruption is possible with drivers of high-sided vehicles in particular likely to experience some difficult travelling conditions.

There is also a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down

The Met Office has also warned that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.

The following advice has been shared by the Met Office: