Derbyshire weather: Yellow weather warning on Christmas eve as strong winds set to hit Derbyshire just days after Storm Pia
The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire between 8 am and 10 pm on Sunday, December 24 as strong winds are set to hit again.
This comes only days after Storm Pia caused havoc across the county on December 21 – when around 70 fallen trees were reported to the Derbyshire County Council, causing disruption for drivers, as well as trains and bus cancellations.
But the windy lead-up to Christmas will continue, with a likely peak in westerly winds during Christmas Eve. At this stage, Met Office forecast that wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be widespread, with some areas seeing values closer to 60 mph. There is a chance that a few locations could see potentially damaging gusts to around 70 mph.
The Met Office has warned that travel disruption is possible with drivers of high-sided vehicles in particular likely to experience some difficult travelling conditions.
There is also a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down
The Met Office has also warned that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.
The following advice has been shared by the Met Office:
- Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do - consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change. Particularly when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.