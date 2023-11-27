Derbyshire weather: When will it snow - as temperatures set to fall below zero in Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton, Dronfield and Peak District including Chapel-en-le-Frith, Buxton, Bakewell and Tideswell
The temperatures are set to fall below zero across Derbyshire with lows of -4 forecasted in Buxton and Tideswell later this week.
In Chesterfield, the temperatures will drop to lows of -2° on Wednesday, November 29.
On Friday, Derbyshire is set to welcome its first snow of the season – with snowfall forecasted across Peak District.
Below is the full weather forecast for Derbyshire towns this week, accroding to the Met Office.
Chesterfield
Monday, November 27 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°
Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Thursday, November 30 – Overcast, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Buxton
Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to fog by lunchtime, with highs of 4° and lows of 0°
Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 3° and lows of -3°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 1° and lows of -4°
Thursday, November 30 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 1° and lows of -2°
Friday, December 1 – Light snow showers throughout the night and until noon, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 2° and lows of -2°
Tideswell
Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 4° and lows of 0°
Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 3° and lows of -3°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 2° and lows of -4°
Thursday, November 30 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 1° and lows of -2°
Friday, December 1 – Light snow showers throughout the night and until noon, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 2° and lows of -2°
Chapel-en-le-Frith
Monday, November 27 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 4° and lows of 0°
Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 2° and lows of -3°
Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 2° and lows of -1°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy changing to light snow showers by lunchtime, with highs of 2° and lows of -2°
Bakewell
Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°
Tuesday, November 28 – Clear changing to cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 5° and lows of -2°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Thursday, November 30 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Matlock
Monday, November 27 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 1°
Tuesday, November 28 – Clear changing to cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Dronfield
Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to overcast in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°
Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Thursday, November 30 – Overcast, with highs of 2° and lows of 0°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of -1°
Alfreton
Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°
Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Thursday, November 30 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of -1°
Belper
Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to overcast in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°
Tuesday, November 28 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°
Thursday, November 30 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°
Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of -1°