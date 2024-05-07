Derbyshire weather: Exact time ‘mini-heatwave’ is set to hit Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th May 2024, 20:54 BST
We haven’t had many warm and sunny days this year so far – but May is set to spoil us with some lovely weather over the next few days.

Temperatures are set to rise to up to 22° at the end of this week and no rain is expected across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Below is a full weather forecast for this week for Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell and Buxton.

The temperatures across Derbyshire will reach over 22 degrees as a sunny weekend is ahead.

Chesterfield

Wednesday, May 8 – Cloudy with highs of 19°

Thursday, May 9 – Cloudy with highs of 20°

Friday, May 10 – Cloudy with highs of 21°

Saturday, May 11 – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 22°

Sunday, May 12 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 22°

Dronfield

Wednesday, May 8 – Cloudy with highs of 19°

Thursday, May 9 – Cloudy with highs of 20°

Friday, May 10 – Cloudy with highs of 21°

Saturday, May 11 – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 22°

Sunday, May 12 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 22°

Matlock

Wednesday, May 8 – Cloudy with highs of 19°

Thursday, May 9 – Cloudy with highs of 21°

Friday, May 10 – Cloudy with highs of 21°

Saturday, May 11 – Sunny, with highs of 22°

Sunday, May 12 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 22°

Alfreton

Wednesday, May 8 – Cloudy with highs of 19°

Thursday, May 9 – Cloudy with highs of 20°

Friday, May 10 – Cloudy with highs of 21°

Saturday, May 11 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 22°

Sunday, May 12 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 22°

Bakewell

Wednesday, May 8 – Cloudy with highs of 19°

Thursday, May 9 – Cloudy with highs of 20°

Friday, May 10 – Cloudy with highs of 21°

Saturday, May 11 – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 22°

Sunday, May 12 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 22°

Buxton

Wednesday, May 8 – Cloudy with highs of 17°

Thursday, May 9 – Cloudy with highs of 17°

Friday, May 10 – Cloudy with highs of 19°

Saturday, May 11 – Sunny, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 12 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 20°

