Derbyshire weather: Easter weekend set to bring rain and breezy conditions across Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Alfreton, Castleton and Belper
Over the Easter weekend, there will be highs of 13° in Chesterfield – with light rain showers expected between Friday and Sunday. Monday will see heavy rain arrive, with highs of 11°.
Temperatures will hover between 9° and 11° in Buxton over the long weekend – with wet and breezy conditions also expected in the High Peak.
Matlock and Alfreton can expect a similarly bleak forecast. There will be highs of 13°, but rain is also expected across much of the Easter weekend in both towns.
Light rain showers and breezy weather will greet anyone venturing out towards Castleton at Easter – with highs of 12° expected between Friday and Sunday.
The weekend forecast for Belper is dominated by light showers and further breezy conditions – with highs of 13° on Saturday and Sunday.