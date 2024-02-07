Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Derbyshire as heavy snow and strong winds are set to batter West parts of Derbyshire including Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.

A yellow weather warning for snow, which covers the entire county, will also be in place from 6am tomorrow (February 8) until 6am on Friday, February 9.

Below is a full weather forecast for Thursday and Friday including the exact time when snow is forecast to fall, according to the Met Office.

Chesterfield

Thursday, February 8

12 am – 7 am – cloudy

8 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 70% chance of snow and sleet

10 am – 12 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

1 pm – 2 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

3 pm – 6 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

7 pm – 70% chance of snow

8 pm – 9 pm 60% chance of rain

10 pm – 12 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

Friday, February 9

12 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

3 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

6 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

9 am – 60% chance of rain

12 pm – 40% chance of rain

3 pm – 50% chance of rain

6 pm – 40% chance of rain

9 pm – 50% chance of rain

Dronfield

Thursday, February 8

12 am – 7 am – cloudy

8 am – 50% chance of snow

9 am – 70% chance of snow and sleet

10 am – 11 am – 90% chance of heavy snow

12 pm – 3 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

4 pm – 6 pm - 90% chance of heavy snow

7 pm – 70% chance of snow

8 pm –12 am - 60% chance of sleet

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of sleet

3 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

6 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

9 am – 80% chance of heavy rain

12 pm – 80% chance of heavy rain

3 pm – 40% chance of drizzle

6 pm – 50% chance of rain

9 pm – 50% chance of rain

Belper

Thursday, February 8

12 am – 5 am – cloudy

6 am – 50% chance of snow and sleet

7 am – 60% chance of rain

8 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 10 am – 90% chance of heavy snow

11 am – 1 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

2 pm – 5 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

6 pm – 7 pm – 60% chance of snow and sleet

8 pm – 60% chance of rain

9 pm – 60% chance of snow and sleet

10 pm – 80% chance of heavy rain

11 pm – 90% chance of heavy rain

Friday, February 9

12 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

3 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

6 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

9 am – 80% chance of heavy rain

12 pm – 60% chance of rain

3 pm – 40 % chance of drizzle

6 pm – 50% chance of rain

9 pm – 50% chance of rain

Heanor

Thursday, February 8

12 am – 5 am – cloudy

6 am – 7 am – 60% chance of rain

8 am – 70% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 10 am – 90% chance of heavy snow

11 am – 1 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

2 pm – 4 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

5 pm – 70% chance of snow and sleet

6 pm – 8 pm – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 pm – 10 pm – 70% chance of snow and sleet

11 pm – 90% chance of heavy rain

Friday, February 9

12 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

3 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

6 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

9 am – 50% chance of drizzle

12 pm – 40% chance of rain

3 pm – 50% chance of drizzle

6 pm – 40% chance of rain

9 pm – cloudy

Bakewell

Thursday, February 8 – Amber weather warning

12 am – 7 am – cloudy

8 am – 70% chance of heavy snow

9 am – 10 am – 90% chance of heavy snow

11 am – 1 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

2 pm – 5 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

6 pm – 7 pm – 70% chance of snow

8 pm – 70% of snow and sleet

9 pm – 60% of snow and sleet

10 pm – 70% chance of snow and sleet

11 pm – 80% chance of heavy rain

Friday, February 9

12 am – 70% chance of rain

3 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

6 am – 90% chance of drizzle

9 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

12 pm – 50% chance of drizzle

3 pm – 60% chance of rain

6 pm – 40% chance of rain

9 pm – 50% chance of rain

Matlock

Thursday, February 8 – Amber weather warning

12 am – 6 am – cloudy

7 am – 60% chance of rain

8 am – 70% chance of snow

9 am – 10 am – 90% chance of heavy snow

11 am – 3 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

4 pm – 5 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

6 pm – 7 pm – 70% chance of snow

8 pm – 10 pm – 60% of snow and sleet

11 pm – 90% chance of heavy rain

Friday, February 9

12 am – 90% chance of rain

3 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

6 am – 80% chance of drizzle

9 am – 90% chance of heavy rain

12 pm – 40% chance of drizzle

3 pm – 50% chance of drizzle

6 pm – 50% chance of rain

9 pm – cloudy

Thursday, February 8 – Amber weather warning

12 am – 4 am – cloudy

5 am – 40% chance of snow

6 am – 50% chance of snow

7 am – 60% chance of snow

8 am – 9 am – 90% chance of heavy snow

10 am – 3 pm – over 95% of chance of heavy snow

4 pm – 5 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

6 pm – 7 pm – 70% chance of snow

8 pm – 90% of heavy snow

9 pm – 70% of snow

10 pm – 11 pm – 70% chance of snow and sleet

Friday, February 9

12 am – 80% heavy snow

3 am – 70% chance of snow and sleet

6 am – 70% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – 60% chance of drizzle

3 pm – 60% chance of rain

6 pm – 60% chance of heavy rain