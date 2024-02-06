Derbyshire snow: Met Office updates Yellow weather warning as snow is set to hit Derbyshire and Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The yellow weather warning for snow was originally set to be in place in Derbyshire only on Thursday, February 8, but has now been prolonged to 6 am on Friday, February 9.

The Met Office has updated its warning today (February 6) as a band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 15-25cm above 400m, along with a risk of some icy conditions.

The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area.

In some areas more snow will follow overnight, including Derbyshire and Peak District with High Peak more likely to be affected.

The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

There is also a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

