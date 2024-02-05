Derbyshire snow: Met Office issues Yellow weather warning as snow is set to hit Derbyshire and Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Ofiice has warned that a band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push North on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m, affecting Derbyshire.

The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and East of the area. There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects.

The weather forecast for Derbsyhire includes snowfall across the county on Thursday including Chesterfield, Buxton, Belper and High Peak.

The Met Office has issued a warning as a period of snowfall could bring some disruption across Derbyshire on Thursday and Thursday night.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected