Derbyshire snow: Is snow really heading for Derbyshire and the Peak District?
Headlines warning of a ‘freezing’ weather spell with snow blanketing parts of the UK this October have sparked interest in a possible snow blast later this month.
We have had a look at the weather forecast to check if we can count on seeing snow anywhere in Derbyshire in the last two weeks of October.
Snow in October is a rare occurrence across the UK and last snowfall in the month was recorded in 2018 when wintry showers battered north and eastern parts of the country.
WXCharts maps show that this year temperatures are set to hit 0°C on Saturday, October 25 in parts of the UK, with a chance of snow fall in the North including Scotland.
But based on current weather forecasts, there isn’t any indication that we can see white blanket covering Derbyshire or the Peak District this month.
Buxton will see the lowest temperatures in Derbyshire – with thermometers set to show 4°C early on October 25 according to BBC. No rain or snow are predicted for that day.
In Chesterfield temperatures will plummet to 5°C with sunny weather and clear skies forecasted.
Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton and Bakewell are also set to see lows of 5°C with no snowfall predicted.
Over higher ground in central Scotland, snow appears more likely, although it's not expected to be deep or long-lasting.
Looking ahead, the Met Office has indicated a higher likelihood of widespread rain from 21 October to 4 November, with potential strong winds later in the month