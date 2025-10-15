Derbyshire snow: Is snow really heading for Derbyshire and the Peak District?

As weather forecasts predict a cold weather spell in parts of the UK later this month, here is what to expect in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headlines warning of a ‘freezing’ weather spell with snow blanketing parts of the UK this October have sparked interest in a possible snow blast later this month.

We have had a look at the weather forecast to check if we can count on seeing snow anywhere in Derbyshire in the last two weeks of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow in October is a rare occurrence across the UK and last snowfall in the month was recorded in 2018 when wintry showers battered north and eastern parts of the country.

Derbyshire is not set to see snow this month according to current weather forecasts.

WXCharts maps show that this year temperatures are set to hit 0°C on Saturday, October 25 in parts of the UK, with a chance of snow fall in the North including Scotland.

But based on current weather forecasts, there isn’t any indication that we can see white blanket covering Derbyshire or the Peak District this month.

Buxton will see the lowest temperatures in Derbyshire – with thermometers set to show 4°C early on October 25 according to BBC. No rain or snow are predicted for that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Chesterfield temperatures will plummet to 5°C with sunny weather and clear skies forecasted.

Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton and Bakewell are also set to see lows of 5°C with no snowfall predicted.

Over higher ground in central Scotland, snow appears more likely, although it's not expected to be deep or long-lasting.

Looking ahead, the Met Office has indicated a higher likelihood of widespread rain from 21 October to 4 November, with potential strong winds later in the month