Derbyshire snow: Exact time snowfall is set to hit Derbyshire and Peak District including Buxton, Edale and Tideswell

Snow is set to fall in parts of Derbyshire next week.

As the Met Office is forecasting a period of lower-than-average temperatures this week the yellow cold health alert is in place in Derbyshire until 12pm on Friday January, 12.

The cold weather is set to continue next week – with the BBC expecting snow in parts of the county between January 15 and 19.

Chesterfield is set to miss snowy weather – but drivers need to brace themselves for sleet on the evening of Monday, January 15 through the night and early hours of Tuesday. More sleet is expected from 8pm on January 18 until midnight.

Snow is set to fall in parts of Derbyshire next week, including Buxton.

Snow is expected to hit the Peak District next week. In Buxton light snow is forecast from 10 pm on Monday, January 15 to 7 am on Tuesday, January 16 – with sleet showers with possible snow throughout the day. More snow is set to fall in Buxton on Thursday evening from 7pm and through the night until noon on Friday, January 19.

In Edale light snow showers are forecast between 10 pm on Monday, January 15 and 6am on Tuesday, January 16. Further snow showers are expected from 7pm on Thursday, January 18 until 4 am the next morning, January 19.

Tideswell can expect snow from 10pm on Monday, January 15 to 7 am on Tuesday, January 16. More snow is expected between 7 pm on Thursday and 11 am on Friday, January 19.

In Matlock no snowfall is forecast at the moment – but sleet is expected from 10 pm until midnight on Tuesday, January 16 and from 8 pm on Thursday, January 18 to the early hours of Friday.