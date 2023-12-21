As the UK is battling strong winds brought by Storm Pia today, we have had a look at the weather during Christmas.

As the UK is bracing for strong winds brought by Storm Pia tomorrow, we have had a look at the weather during Christmas.

A yellow warning is in place today but the weather forecast for Christmas looks much calmer.

While Christmas Eve looks a bit windy, with light rain showers possible in many places across Derbyshire, Christmas Day and Boxing Day should be cloudy but dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the full festive weather forecast for North East Derbyshire including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Chesterfield

Christmas Eve – Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon, with highs of 13° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Partly cloudy, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 5°

Dronfield

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to overcast by lunchtime, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Advertisement

Christmas Day – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Matlock

Advertisement

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 13° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Bakewell

Christmas Eve – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Advertisement

Christmas Day – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 4°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Christmas Eve –Light rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Christmas Day – Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 7° and lows of 4°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 6° and lows of 3°

Heanor

Advertisement

Christmas Eve – Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Cloudy.

Alfreton

Advertisement

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 13° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to clear by early evening, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°