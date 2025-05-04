This video More videos

The Met Office’s video forecast for Early May bank holiday.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office weather map shows scattered showers, with temperatures rising to around average on Early May bank holiday - May 5.

The Met Office said: “A dry and bright start for many on Bank Holiday Monday. A little cloudier across southeast England with scattered showers. After a chilly start, temperatures will rise to around average through the day.”

Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast

Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showers in the east becoming confined to coasts and the southeast of England with cloud breaking up somewhat. Clear spells overnight, most prolonged in the west, where a patchy frost is possible. Winds falling light in the west.

Monday (Early May bank holiday)

Breezy in the southeast with showers likely. Patchy rain also possible for the Northern Isles. Otherwise, mostly dry with sunny spells, these prolonged across mainland Scotland. Feeling cool around coasts.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday