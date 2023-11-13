Bakewell street market called off after yellow wind warning for Storm Debi

Derbyshire Dales District Council has called off today’s regular outdoor stall market in Bakewell due to high winds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued two amber wind warnings for parts of Northern Ireland and northwest England as a low pressure system crosses the country from the Atlantic.

A lower-category yellow warning applies to Derbyshire but council officers have still judged the safety risks as too high for the weekly event to go ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the authority said: “With winds of 50mph forecast to hit Bakewell on Monday we've had to take the decision to cancel this week's scheduled outdoor stall market in the Market Place and Granby Road. Our priority is the safety of traders and their customers.”

Bakewell Market usually features some 100 stalls attracting tourists and visitors.

While the storm may bring heavy rain to some parts of the country, wind is expected to be the bigger cause for concern in the Peak District with the possibility of flying debris, disruption to road and rail services and possible power cuts.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Debi has developed rapidly overnight and will bring impacts across parts of the UK today.”

Storm Debi has developed, in part, because of a very strong jet stream crossing the Atlantic.

Advertisement

The core of the jet stream is currently located to the south of the UK but is causing a very unsettled period of weather in higher latitudes.

Advertisement

Further areas of low pressure are forecast to develop and affect the UK during the coming week.

For all the latest updates, see metoffice.gov.uk.