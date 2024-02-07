An amber weather warning has been issued for Buxton and the High Peak. Photo Met Office

A yellow weather warning for snow is due to start at 6am tomorrow - Thursday February, 8 - this will then be upgraded to an amber weather warning at midday and will last until 6pm then will drop back down to a yellow weather warning which will stay in force until Friday February, 9.

An amber warning is the second most serious alert issued by the Met Office - with yellow being the least serious and red being the most.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow is expected to cause travel disruption across the Peak District and south Pennines on Thursday.

“Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Power cuts are possible and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.“There are some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely and there is a good chance that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.”

Looking at local weather Buxton Weather Watch said: “There is an amber warning for snow tomorrow now for our area.

“There is a risk for 25cms plus over 400 metres which include Snake Pass, Woodhead, Cat and Fiddle, A53 Axe Edge.

“Disruption is highly likely so be prepared.

“Stay home if you can.

“Also, with snow accumulation during the day it is likely to start drifting later in the afternoon with strong East or “South East winds.