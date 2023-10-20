Storm Babet has brought a staggering 75mm or three inches of rain to Buxton before 5pm.

Today has been almost the wettest day this century says Buxton Weather Watch. Photo Jason Chadwick

Michael Hilton from Buxton Weather Watch says another inch of rain may be on the way overnight.

He said: “Unfortunately, there is more rain to come. However, the heavier stuff looks to be mostly out the way.

Another inch overnight though is very possible, which will add to the flooding issues. “There should be lighter winds overnight.

“As of 5pm Buxton has received around 75mm or 3 inches of rainfall today.

“Almost the wettest day this century for us.

“An Amber warning remains in force until 6am Saturday October, 20.”

High Peak Borough Council added: “We're aware Buxton’s Ashwood Park and Manor Park in Glossop have been affected by floods.

“Please do not use these areas and keep away from fast moving water.