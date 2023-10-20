News you can trust since 1852
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

‘Almost the wettest day this century’ as Storm Babet floods Buxton’s Ashwood Park

Storm Babet has brought a staggering 75mm or three inches of rain to Buxton before 5pm.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Oct 2023, 19:59 BST
Today has been almost the wettest day this century says Buxton Weather Watch. Photo Jason ChadwickToday has been almost the wettest day this century says Buxton Weather Watch. Photo Jason Chadwick
Today has been almost the wettest day this century says Buxton Weather Watch. Photo Jason Chadwick

Michael Hilton from Buxton Weather Watch says another inch of rain may be on the way overnight.

He said: “Unfortunately, there is more rain to come. However, the heavier stuff looks to be mostly out the way.

Another inch overnight though is very possible, which will add to the flooding issues. “There should be lighter winds overnight.

“As of 5pm Buxton has received around 75mm or 3 inches of rainfall today.

“Almost the wettest day this century for us.

“An Amber warning remains in force until 6am Saturday October, 20.”

High Peak Borough Council added: “We're aware Buxton’s Ashwood Park and Manor Park in Glossop have been affected by floods.

“Please do not use these areas and keep away from fast moving water.

“Derbyshire County Council has closed many roads throughout the county including the A6 South of Buxton due to flooding. Please don't travel unless it is essential.”