55 of the best places to spend a sunny day out over the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including beer gardens, walks and garden centres

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 12:01 BST
If you’re planning to head out and enjoy the sun this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further for some of the best places to visit.

With sunny weather arriving across Derbyshire, now is the perfect time to enjoy a day out across the county.

Whether you’re looking for a scenic walk, a picturesque beer garden or a garden centre to browse, these are 55 of the places you should add to your list for the bank holiday weekend – let us know if there’s anywhere you think we missed.

1. Places to visit over the bank holiday weekend

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,146 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,146 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

3. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.”

4. Junction, Chesterfield

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

